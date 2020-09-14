As the world is preparing for the second wave of Covid-19, Finland’s MTV3 channel is launching the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars. The popular international TV format has lasted 12 seasons in Finland where it has been a launchpad for celebrities into politics and ex politicians and retired athletes to the stage under a different spotlight.
Even though Keeping the recommended two meters distance is impossible while dancing, it has not been restricted in the regulations of social distancing. Covid-19 has restricted and cancelled several of events in 2020.
For the first time there will be 12 couples dancing on the show, including NHL hockey star Niklas Hagman, actress Kristiina Halttu and World Champion and Olympic medalist Virpi Sarasvuo. Each dancing pair will have to show their talent on live TV and of course impress the judges to move onto the next round each week.
Dancers are nervous as they have had limited time of dancing together and apart because of Covid-19. The program can be watched live every Sunday on MTV3 at 7:30pm.
Shelby Hautala - Helsinki Times
Photo Source: LehtiKuva