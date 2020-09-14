As the world is preparing for the second wave of Covid-19, Finland’s MTV3 channel is launching the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars. The popular international TV format has lasted 12 seasons in Finland where it has been a launchpad for celebrities into politics and ex politicians and retired athletes to the stage under a different spotlight.

Even though Keeping the recommended two meters distance is impossible while dancing, it has not been restricted in the regulations of social distancing. Covid-19 has restricted and cancelled several of events in 2020.