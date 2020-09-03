HELSINKI FINLAND

In this file photo taken on August 22, 2020 German army emergency personnel load into their ambulance the stretcher that was used to transport Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny at Berlin's Charite hospital, where Navalny will be treated after his medical evacuation to Germany following a suspected poisoning. - Navalny was critically ill in a hospital in Siberia after a suspected poisoning, a small Berlin-based NGO has been leading the charge to bring him from hospital in the city of Omsk to Germany for treatment. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

In a Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland on the case of Alexei Navalny published on the official website of the presidents office yesterday, President Niinistö states that: "The news coming from the German government today on Alexei Navalny are worrying. The use of a chemical weapon is shocking. It is important for the whole international community to get as full a clarity as possible of what happened."

Retweeting the statement, Carl Build, previous prime minister of Sweden and the Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations at the moment, among other duties, praised President Niinistös comments for being "probably" the first European leader to react to the news of Navalny's poisoning. 

 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also gave a statement on September 2, 2020 at the Chancellery in Berlin after tests carried out by the German army on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny provided "unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok family." - The German government said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent -- the same type of chemical used in Britain against ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, dramatically ramping up tensions with Moscow. Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month. He was initially treated in a local hospital before being flown to Berlin for treatment. 

 

