In a Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland on the case of Alexei Navalny published on the official website of the presidents office yesterday, President Niinistö states that: "The news coming from the German government today on Alexei Navalny are worrying. The use of a chemical weapon is shocking. It is important for the whole international community to get as full a clarity as possible of what happened."

Retweeting the statement, Carl Build, previous prime minister of Sweden and the Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations at the moment, among other duties, praised President Niinistös comments for being "probably" the first European leader to react to the news of Navalny's poisoning.

President of 🇫🇮 @TPKanslia seems to be the first leader in 🇪🇺 to react to the announcement on the nerve agent poisoning of @navalny. https://t.co/78mHd0LP9u — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) September 2, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also gave a statement on September 2, 2020 at the Chancellery in Berlin after tests carried out by the German army on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny provided "unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok family." - The German government said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent -- the same type of chemical used in Britain against ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, dramatically ramping up tensions with Moscow. Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month. He was initially treated in a local hospital before being flown to Berlin for treatment.

HT