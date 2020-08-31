Koronavilkku is a contact tracing app produced by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) to help you find out whether you may have been exposed to coronavirus. If you have a coronavirus test and are diagnosed as infected, you can use the app to share this anonymously with those you have been in close contact with. Your privacy is strongly protected.

The tracing app that has been under development for months is finally ready and can be downloaded from application stores.

The app works automatically in the background without affecting phone use or draining the battery. The phones of Koronavilkku app users send a randomly generated code to each other when they come into close contact. The phone stores anonymous information about the contact.

If you have been close to someone who reports that they have been taken ill, you will receive an alert of potential exposure. If you have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the health service will send you a key code. When you tap this code into the app, you anonymously alert other Koronavilkku app users who have been close to you of potential exposure.

The app is now in both Google Play and App Store and can be downloaded here:

HT