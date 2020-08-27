THE RATE OF NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN ESTONIA HAS RISEN beyond the figure that is considered safe in the Finnish government's travel regulations, heightening the risk that travel restrictions could be reintroduced between the two countries.

According to information released by the Estonian state broadcaster, ERR, the incidence of new coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 11.4 per 100,000.

According to a recently-published 'traffic light' system by THL, which marks countries as 'green', 'yellow' or 'red' based on their level of new coronavirus infections, Estonia has now exceeded the 'green' classification, which describes an incidence rate of less than 8.

According to Estonia's latest coronavirus data, the country is now in the 'orange' class of countries. Finland's advice regarding countries in this category is to avoid travel to them for any non-essential reasons and to observe an advisory two-week quarantine immediately upon return to Finland.

It is not yet clear whether Finland will move to impose new travel restrictions or quarantine measures on arrivals coming from Estonia. As of today, Estonia has 2,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10 patients in the hospital and zero patients in intensive care.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva