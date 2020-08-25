HELSINKI'S PUBLIC TRANSPORT AUTHORITY WILL BEGIN DISTRIBUTING face masks free-of-charge to all travelers from metro stations across the city. The announcement comes after repeated studies have shown that residents of the capital are failing to follow the government's recommendation on the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement earlier this afternoon, HSL said it would be setting up collection points around the city from Wednesday where people could pick up their own face masks as needed.

Face mask distribution points will be located at the following stations:

Compass level of Rautatientori metro station Wed 26.8. from 2 pm

Tikkurila railway station Wed 26.8. from 2 pm

Keilaniemi metro station Fri 28.8. from 2 pm

Tapiola metro station Fri 28.8. from 2 pm

Tapiola metro station Sat 29.8. from 11 a.m.

Matinkylä metro station Sat 29.8. from 11 a.m.

Although it is not clear whether distributions on this scale will become a regular occurrence, it is a sign that HSL is taking the government's mask recommendation seriously and would like commuters to follow suit. According to recent research, fewer than 20% of public transport users have been wearing masks, despite face masks having been consistently proven to reduce the spread on COVID-19 in confined spaces.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva