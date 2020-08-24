THE ESTONIAN SHIPPING COMPANY TALLINK HAS ABRUPTLY ANNOUNCED that is will be suspending its services from Turku to Tallinn effective Friday 28 August, citing a drop in passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The company was originally planning to continue the service throughout the fall and the winter. However, Tallink Group published a press release this afternoon stating that, despite optimism that the route would remain viable, not enough tickets have been sold.

CEO of Tallink Paavo Nögene said that "Ticket sales for our ships have decreased significantly, as passengers are currently very uncertain about travel restrictions".

“So many are afraid that they will suddenly be quarantined after their trip. This has led to many customers canceling their autumn travel plans".

Trips will continue as scheduled until Friday. Any customers that have booked trips after this date are entitled to a refund.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva