SOUTHERN FINLAND'S RECENT STRING OF UNBROKEN GOOD WEATHER is set to end at the weekend, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the region beginning on Saturday morning.

Throughout Friday daytime and into the evening, Southern Finland is expected to see consistent sunny skies and temperatures ranging between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, according to the FMI. However, colder temperatures and heavy rains will arrive in Finland over the weekend, much of the country feeling the mild after-effects of Storm Ellen which has bettered Ireland and Great Britain this week.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, wet weather and milder temperatures are set to continue well into next week, with little evidence on the horizon of a return to sunny temperatures.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva