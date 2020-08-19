THE FINNISH TAX ADMINISTRATION HAS ANNOUNCED THIS AFTERNOON that the cost of face masks purchased for commuting to work and protecting others in the workplace will be tax-deductible.

According to previous guidelines, such costs could only be deducted from taxes if face masks were to be made mandatory. However, in light of the government's recent recommendation on the use of face masks wherever social distancing is not possible, the Tax Administration has "reconsidered" this policy and now states that face masks purchased for work meet the criteria for deductibility.

According to the Tax Administration's new policy, any masks purchased by a worker for the purpose of commuting can be directly deducted from income tax under the category of travel costs. In addition, if an employer does not cover the costs of face masks for an employee, that employee can deduct any additional purchases of face masks from their taxes.

They also stated that the total amount that could be deducted for face mask costs could not exceed €2 per day for each day in which an employee has travelled to work.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva