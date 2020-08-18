A WORKING GROUP OF CULTURAL HEAVYWEIGHTS WORKING FOR THE CITY OF HELSINKI today outlined a plan to transform the still-functioning Hanasaari power plant into a sprawling arts, culture, and 'sustainable development' venue by the year 2030.

In February last year, the City of Helsinki appointed an "independent art and culture vision working group" with the intention of preparing a comprehensive culture plan for the city between 2020 and 2030. The working group is chaired by the curator of the Helsinki City Orchestra, Akseli Malmberg.

At an event near the power plant, which is located between Sörnainen and Kalasatama in the Suvilahti district of Helsinki, members of the working group unveiled their main plans for the city over the next decade.

Of these, the most striking and arguably far-reaching is the plan to transform the vast Hanasaari Power Plant into a comprehensive arts, culture, and technology venue. Currently, the power plant is still operating but is scheduled to be fully decommissioned by 2024. The working group also suggested that the Helsinki Art Museum (HAM), currently housed inside the Tennispalatsi, would also be moved to Hanasaari.

The working group highlighted the excellent transport links near Hanasaari, as well as the "cultural and historical importance" of the area in their proposals.

Other proposals floated by the group included providing free public transport tickets to facilitate participation in art and culture events and to significantly ramp up virtual arts events in light of COVID-19.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva