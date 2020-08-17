THE DOORs OF HELSINKI'S ICONIC OLYMPIC STADIUM will finally reopen to the public following a multi-year, €300 million renovation project that is the most far-reaching work the venue has received since it was inaugurated in 1938.

The stadium was built to host the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki and has been an integral part of the cityscape since then. The stadium will reopen after four years on August 19, when a football match between PK-35 and HJK is scheduled.

You can scroll down to have a first look at the newly-renovated stadium.

The stadium's iconic tower overlooking the football pitch.

The new lawn is cut 3-4 times every single day.

Another shot of the stadium's football pitch.

The new stands at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

An indoor sports hall inside the stadium.

Another indoor training area inside the stadium.

The entrance to the stadium's Visitor Centre.

One of the disabled-friendly toilets at the venue.

An example of the changing rooms inside the stadium.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva