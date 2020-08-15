A BAR IN THE CITY CENTRE OF OULU HAS HAD ITS NAME changed to 'COVID-19', igniting a storm of mostly negative responses from locals and the Twittersphere.

The bar was previously named the Eight Eight Bar. However, when the owner Phithat Narongphan decided to register the venue as a limited liability company, a name change was required.

Speaking to the Oulu-based newspaper Kaleva, the owner said that naming the bar after the virus that has so far killed 763,000 people around the world was meant to "reflect our fight against this virus" and serve as a reminder that the virus will "be with us for many years".

The feedback for the name change has so far been largely negative, but some on Twitter have described it as "either the smartest or the stupidest business decision ever".

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: mage: Mari Jäntti / Yle