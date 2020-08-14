THE ICONIC 'STONEMASON' CARVINGS THAT LINE THE FACADE OF HELSINKI'S CENTRAL RAILWAY STATION have received a coronavirus-friendly makeover, with VR, the national railway company, providing each figure with a giant face mask.

The stunt comes one day after the Finnish government issued a long-awaited recommendation on the wearing of face masks in public spaces. According to the recommendation, which was initially put forward by THL, face masks will be recommended on public transport and areas where social distancing is not possible.

The recommendation is part of a raft of measures discussed in recent weeks aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Finland. Over the course of the past week, the rate of new infections has risen at its fastest pace since May, when restrictions were still in place.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva