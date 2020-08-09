FINLAND'S INTERIOR MINISTER HAS TAKEN TO TWITTER TO RECOMMEND the wearing of face masks among the general public, saying that masks should be worn in any space where a physical distance to other people cannot be maintained

Minister Maria Ohisalo tweeted this afternoon that "in places where you can't keep your distance, a mask is good to wear and should be used". She also added that such measures are especially important when travelling, particularly when travelling overseas.

Ja kyllä, paikoissa, joissa ei voi pitää etäisyyttä, maskia on hyvä käyttää ja saa käyttää. @STM_Uutiset ja @THLorg palaavat viralliseen suositukseen. Suosituksia kannattaa noudattaa ja erityisesti matkustamiseen liittyviä. Koronatilanne kun on monessa muussa maassa pahempi. https://t.co/AXVkVNJeMv — Maria Ohisalo (@MariaOhisalo) August 9, 2020

THL, Finland's national health authority, has not yet issued a formal recommendation regarding the use of face masks, although it has been a matter of discussion for weeks now. The permanent secretary of the organization, Kirsi Varhila, has said that a recommendation is expected to be issued this week.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva