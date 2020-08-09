HELSINKI FINLAND

09
Sun, Aug
FAD new

Covid-19 confirmed cases in Finland and other countries

(move mouse or touch to see the trend in different countries) 

Source: Our world in data

Minister Ohisalo at a press conference earlier this week (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
Tools
Typography

FINLAND'S INTERIOR MINISTER HAS TAKEN TO TWITTER TO RECOMMEND the wearing of face masks among the general public, saying that masks should be worn in any space where a physical distance to other people cannot be maintained

Minister Maria Ohisalo tweeted this afternoon that "in places where you can't keep your distance, a mask is good to wear and should be used". She also added that such measures are especially important when travelling, particularly when travelling overseas.

 

THL, Finland's national health authority, has not yet issued a formal recommendation regarding the use of face masks, although it has been a matter of discussion for weeks now. The permanent secretary of the organization, Kirsi Varhila, has said that a recommendation is expected to be issued this week. 

 

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva

Coronavirus
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners