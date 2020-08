A THICK VEIL OF FOG DESCENDED ON CENTRAL HELSINKI earlier this morning, covering much of the capital within ten minutes of arriving and staying for about an hour before dissipating completely.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute said that the fog likely arrived from Southwest Finland overnight, being carried by prevailing winds.

You can see more photos from today's misty episode by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva