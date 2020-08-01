POLICE HAVE COMPLETED THEIR PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION INTO THE EXPLOSION that took place in Mäkkylä, Espoo in May. They have ruled that the perpetrator had committed suicide and prepared an explosive device with the intent of harming police officers.

Despite closing the preliminary investigation, there is still little idea as to the motive of the crime. The investigation did conclude that the explosives were created using standard fireworks.

Police also released an image of the damage caused by the explosion, which had been placed near the front door of the deceased man's apartment with the apparent intent that it would detonate when somebody tried to enter the residence.

One police officer was seriously injured in the explosion. The deceased perpetrator was a man in his 40s who was known to be suffering from financial troubles and mental health issues. Since the perpetrator is deceased, the case will not move forward to prosecution.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva