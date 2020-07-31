PRIME MINISTER SANNA MARIN HAS TAKEN TO TWITTER to remind people that there remains a risk of coronavirus "escalating again" and the "restrictions can be reintroduced" at any time if the spread of the disease worsens.

In the Twitter post, Marin reiterated that restrictions on people and businesses were lifted in June due to evidence that the spread of the disease had "calmed". However, she emphasized that the risk of escalation remains and specifically addressed people who are arriving in Finland from overseas to exercise caution and responsibility.

Mikäli tautitilanne Suomessa pahenee, voidaan rajoituksia ottaa uudelleen käyttöön. Niiden inhimillinen ja taloudellinen hinta on kuitenkin kova. Eli muistetaan pitää hygieniasta huolta ja turvavälit erityisesti tuntemattomien ihmisten kanssa asioidessa. Hyvää kesää ☀️ — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) July 31, 2020

"If you arrive in Finland from a country other than a country with an acceptable disease situation, go into two weeks of voluntary quarantine", Marin tweeted. She also added that anyone who has remained in Finland or has arrived from a country designated as 'safe' by the Finnish government is able to go to work, visit services, and visit friends and family.

She also added that anyone with flu-like symptoms should immediately seek a coronavirus test, before concluding by wishing her followers a happy summer.

The announcement comes amid mounting concerns of a 'second wave' of the pandemic arriving in Europe, with case counts rising considerably in countries such as France, Spain, Belgium, and Austria.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva