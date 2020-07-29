IT IS ESTIMATED THAT MORE THAN 200 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO THE CORONAVIRUS at a restaurant in Kotka after an individual who dined there on Friday evening later tested positive for the virus.

The incident occurred at Ravintola Amarillo, which adjoins the Original Sokos Hotel Seurahuone in the city centre of Kotka. The individual who recently tested positive for COVID-19 believes that they were present in the packed restaurant between 11pm and 1pm on Friday, 24 July.

The manager of the hotel has said that an estimated 200 customers and around a dozen employees were present in Amarillo at the same time as the infected individual.

Health authorities have urged those who were present in the restaurant at the time to monitor themselves closely to see if symptoms arise. Staff at the restaurant have been told that they can continue working as normal. The infected individual is currently self-isolating at home and is believed to be in good condition.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva