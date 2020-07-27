AURINKOMATKAT, FINLAND'S LARGEST TRAVEL AGENCY, HAS CANCELLED ALL AUGUST TRIPS to Spain, Croatia, and Turkey, following a spike in new coronavirus cases in those countries that have led the company to believe that they are no longer 'safe' destinations for Finnish travelers.

The first scheduled trips to Spain, Croatia, and Turkey since the beginning of the pandemic were due to begin this weekend, but all three countries have recently seen significant spikes in cases that have led some local authorities to re-impose lockdown measures.

Just last week, the UK government had announced that all British tourists returning from a holiday in Spain would be required to quarantine for 14 days, due to the worsening coronavirus situation there.

Aurinkomatkat, which is owned by Finnair Group, has said that the cancellations should only affect a few hundred travelers in Finland. Any trips booked to these places in August currently have the possibility of being rebooked for September, although it is not possible to say what the coronavirus situation will be at that time.

Governments across Europe are currently dealing with a resurgence of new coronavirus infections, leading some to express fears that we are on the cusp of a 'second wave' of the pandemic.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva