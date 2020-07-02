A RECENT NATIONWIDE POLL OF OVER 1000 FINNS has revealed that more than half believe that racism is a "significant problem" in Finland. People's perceptions of racism in Finland differed strongly according to their political affiliations.

Of those surveyed, supporters of the True Finns were the least likely to say that racism was a problem in Finland, with a full 75% of Finns supporters believing that racism was not a problem at all in Finland. On the other side of the spectrum, around 80% of Green and Left Alliance voters believe that racism is a significant problem in Finland.

Overall, 51% of respondents said that Finland has a serious racism problem, while 43% of respondents believed that this is not the case. Age also proved to be a significant factor, with 18-29 year-olds being considerably more likely to identify racism as a serious national problem than those of middle age.

The poll results come in the wake of a series of anti-racism protests across Finland under the banner of Black Lives Matter, an organized anti-racism advocacy movement with origins in the US.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva