A shot of the terrace with Helsinki Cathedral in the background (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
THE LONG-AWAITED 'SUPER TERRACE' ON HELSINKI'S SENATE SQUARE is due to open to the public tomorrow, with seating for 480 people and a number of pop-up restaurants to be introduced to the square as a means of allowing safer dining in the age of COVID-19. 

Out of the more than 100 local restaurants that applied for a spot on the Senate Square terrace, 16 have been successful and will begin serving customers from tomorrow. 

These are: 

  • Bites Burgers
  • Bricco Wine Bar
  • Skiffer
  • Bryggeri Helsinki 
  • Levain Bakery Eatery
  • Ravintola Loop
  • Pastis
  • Paisano 
  • Bar Runar
  • Ravintola Sea Horse
  • Sofia Helsinki
  • Restaurant Sunn
  • Dog & Bubbles by Valkoinen Sali
  • Pizza Via Tribunali 
  • W30
  • Yes Yes Yes 

Unfortunately for would-be attendees of the 'Super Terrace', a prolonged period of heavy wind and rain has been forecast for the Helsinki region. 

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva

