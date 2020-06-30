THE LONG-AWAITED 'SUPER TERRACE' ON HELSINKI'S SENATE SQUARE is due to open to the public tomorrow, with seating for 480 people and a number of pop-up restaurants to be introduced to the square as a means of allowing safer dining in the age of COVID-19.
Out of the more than 100 local restaurants that applied for a spot on the Senate Square terrace, 16 have been successful and will begin serving customers from tomorrow.
These are:
- Bites Burgers
- Bricco Wine Bar
- Skiffer
- Bryggeri Helsinki
- Levain Bakery Eatery
- Ravintola Loop
- Pastis
- Paisano
- Bar Runar
- Ravintola Sea Horse
- Sofia Helsinki
- Restaurant Sunn
- Dog & Bubbles by Valkoinen Sali
- Pizza Via Tribunali
- W30
- Yes Yes Yes
Unfortunately for would-be attendees of the 'Super Terrace', a prolonged period of heavy wind and rain has been forecast for the Helsinki region.
You can see more photos of the terrace under construction by scrolling through the gallery:
Adam Oliver Smith - HT
Image Credit: Lehtikuva