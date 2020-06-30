THE LONG-AWAITED 'SUPER TERRACE' ON HELSINKI'S SENATE SQUARE is due to open to the public tomorrow, with seating for 480 people and a number of pop-up restaurants to be introduced to the square as a means of allowing safer dining in the age of COVID-19.

Out of the more than 100 local restaurants that applied for a spot on the Senate Square terrace, 16 have been successful and will begin serving customers from tomorrow.

These are:

Bites Burgers

Bricco Wine Bar

Skiffer

Bryggeri Helsinki

Levain Bakery Eatery

Ravintola Loop

Pastis

Paisano

Bar Runar

Ravintola Sea Horse

Sofia Helsinki

Restaurant Sunn

Dog & Bubbles by Valkoinen Sali

Pizza Via Tribunali

W30

Yes Yes Yes

Unfortunately for would-be attendees of the 'Super Terrace', a prolonged period of heavy wind and rain has been forecast for the Helsinki region.

You can see more photos of the terrace under construction by scrolling through the gallery:

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva