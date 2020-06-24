THE LATEST WEATHER FORECASTS FROM THE FMI have shown that tomorrow could well be the hottest day recorded in June in Finland's history, with temperatures in the Central and Southern parts of the country expected to exceed 33 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Institute tweeted that extreme temperatures are set to envelop much of the country tomorrow, recommending that people take a dip in a nearby lake to cool off if possible. They also issued a UV warning throughout the country, recommending that everyone wears strong-factor sunscreen throughout the day. The hottest June temperature ever recorded was in Ähtäri in 1935, when the mercury hit 33.8 degrees.

The heatwave will continue into the weekend, before collapsing dramatically at the beginning of next week. Temperatures throughout the next week are predicted to be rainy, windy, and cooler throughout the country, with Helsinki seeing a return to more typical June temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva