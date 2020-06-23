THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED TODAY that it will be ending a number of recommendations and restrictions that are currently in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, most of which concern teleworking and people over the age of 70.

From 1 August, the government will no longer have any recommendations for teleworking in place. This means that employers will no longer be encouraged to allow their staff to work from home when possible.

In addition, recommendations that people over the age of 70 avoid contact with others have been lifted effective immediately. At a press conference outside the Government Palace earlier today, Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru justified the decision by pointing out that, in Finland, very few people over the age of 70 entered intensive care as a result of the coronavirus.

Further loosening of travel restrictions for a number of countries was also announced. From 13 July, residents of European countries that have an infection rate lower than 8 new cases per 100,000 people will be able to travel to Finland without having to observe a 2-week quarantine. This currently includes Germany, Italy, Austria, Greece, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, and Liechtenstein.

According to the latest data from THL, Finland now has 7,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two people in intensive care.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva