TEMPERATURES ACROSS FINLAND ARE PREDICTED TO SOAR as Midsummer weekend approaches, with the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicting that the mercury could hit 30°C in some parts of the country.

The FMI said in a tweet that Midsummer weekend will be a hot one across virtually the whole of Finland, with almost every region predicted to surpass 20 degrees Celsius. Typically, such weather during Midsummer is a rare occurrence, with a full weekend of high temperatures and no rain only occurring on average once every four years in Southern Finland and once every ten years in Lapland.

Heavy rainfall across much of Finland is the norm during Midsummer, but that will most likely not be the case for much of the country next weekend. The FMI has also cautioned people to take care and be mindful of dehydration and heatstroke. In addition, the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Foundation (FSL) has warned people to take care when swimming outdoors, after news emerged that national drowning deaths have doubled over the course of the spring.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva