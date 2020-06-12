THRILLSEEKERS STEPPED ABOARD THE ROLLERCOASTERS at Helsinki's Linnanmäki amusement park today for the first time in months, following the easing of government restrictions that has allowed theme parks across the country to reopen for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The reopening of Linnanmäki today took place a full 7 weeks later than originally planned, owing to ongoing uncertainty over the spread of the pandemic. Certain restrictions will remain in place, including limiting the total number of visitors at any one time to no more than 5000. Linnanmäki's usual capacity is 20,000 people.

For this reason, Linnanmäki's representatives have strongly suggested that attendees purchase advance tickets online, to avoid disappointment when they arrive. In addition to this, social distancing measures must be observed in queues and on rides, while intensive cleaning measures will also be taken.

You can see more photos of Linnanmäki's opening day by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva