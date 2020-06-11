RESIDENTS OF THE CAPITAL REGION flocked to the city's beaches and lakes today, as temperatures continued to rise. As the mercury hit 21 degrees in parts of the capital region today, temperatures in other parts of Finland exceeded 25 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising towards the weekend and into Midsummer next week. You can see more photos of today's sunny scenes by scrolling through the gallery below.

Beachgoers plunge into the water at Vantaa's Kuusijärvi.

The average temperature of the water around Helsinki today reached 12.7 degrees Celsius, the highest point this year so far.

People aboard the Suomenlinna ferry earlier today.

Passengers disembark on Suomenlinna island.

Beachgoers practice watersports at Keilaniemi Water Park.

Families lounge in the sun as Kuusijärvi.

