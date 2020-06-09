DRIVERLESS BUSES HAVE NOW BEEN MADE ACCESSIBLE FOR ALL PASSENGERS in Helsinki starting today, as part of the EU-funded FABULOS project which seeks to bring automated public transport to cities across the continent. The new routes will be in place until the beginning of July.

The fully-automated GACHA buses were first rolled out in Pasila in April, but will now be available for all passengers to use free-of-charge. The limited route will, for now, be confined mostly to the Pasila neighborhood, taking passengers between Pasila Station, the Exhibition Centre, and Kellosilta. While the journeys will be fully automated, there will be a qualified driver in attendance to make sure that everything runs safely.

The GACHA buses, which were already rolled out in Espoo last year, have a top speed of 30 km/h. It is hoped that, if this trial period is successful, driverless buses could be used to extend public transport services out into less densely-populated areas of the country.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva