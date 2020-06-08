SCIENTISTS AT THE FINNISH ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE have said that the intense flooding in Lapland, which is some of the most extreme in recent memory, has now reached its peak and will likely subside in the coming days.

Several rivers in the region, including the Muonio, Tornio, and Kemijoki, have all burst in the past few days, causing mass flooding across Lapland. Rovaniemi has been the worst affected area so far, with the highest amount of flood damage to property occurring in and around the city.

However, the overall damage has so far not been as severe as originally predicted, with the general consensus being that the worst of it has now passed.

You can see more photos from the recent flooding by scrolling through the photos below.

An aeriel shot of the Flooded Vaattunkiköngäs in Raudanjoki in Rovaniemi over the weekend.

Flooding at a popular camping resort in Kittilä, where specially-installed water pumps have kept the cottages dry for the time being.

A man paddles up the flooded Kemijoki River in Rovaniemi last week.

A kindergarten student climbs a warning barrier placed outside a flooded playground in Rovaniemi.

A flooded public park on the banks of the Kemijoki River in Rovaniemi.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva