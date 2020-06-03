THOUSANDS OF PROTESTORS GATHERED at Helsinki's Senate Square this evening to demonstrate against racism and anti-black police brutality, inspired by the current protests that are gripping the US.

Peaceful protestors of all ages and backgrounds were present at the event, which included speakers from local activist groups, academics, entrepreneurs, and artists. At the start of the protest, those present were invited to take a knee, in solidarity with protestors in the US. Speeches discussed those killed by police in the US, the importance of dismantling white supremacy, and racism in here in Finland and beyond.

You can scroll through the photos to see more of today's demonstration.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva