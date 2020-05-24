UNEXPECTEDLY WARM TEMPERATURES AND SUNNY SKIES drew Helsinki residents out of their homes and onto the beaches and parks of the city across the weekend. With temperatures peaking at around 18 degrees, this weekend was one of the warmest of the year so far for the Finnish capital.
Families relax at Oittaa beach in Espoo yesterday afternoon.
Young people socializing at Helsinki Esplanadi Park.
People bask in the sun on Helsinki's Esplanadi.
Groups socializing on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral overlooking Senate Square.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva