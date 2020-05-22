THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT people arriving in Germany from Finland are no longer required to observe a mandatory two-week quarantine. The decision comes as a number of EU countries prepare to relax travel restrictions in anticipation of the summer tourist season.

The German government relaxed its quarantine rules to state that people traveling from any country that has an infection rate of fewer than 50 per 100,000 people per week are now able to enter without having to observe any quarantine. Finland's current rate of infection is around 6-10 new cases per 100,000 people per week. Germany currently stands at a nationwide average of around 10 per 100,000 people.

For now, however, Finns will not be able to travel to Germany for tourism purposes. Travel restrictions for all non-essential travel out of Finland will remain in place until 14 June, after which it is possible that some restrictions will still remain in place.

However, current Europe-wide trends towards the relaxing of border restrictions, motivated partly by a desire to reanimate tourism and stimulate the economy, suggests that recreational travel to countries like Germany may be possible in the near future.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva