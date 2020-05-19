JOCKEYS DONNED FACEMASKS and raced their horses in front of empty audience stands last night at Joensuu Racecourse, marking the first competitive horse racing event to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered tracks across the country.

A total of six test races were played at Joensuu last night, as Finland's horse racing industry slowly returns back to action as shutdown restrictions are lifted. Special arrangements were in place at the track that will likely feature in future races.

All jockeys were required to wear face masks and, owing to restrictions that currently ban gatherings of more than 10 people, only 10 horses were permitted to race. Members of the public were not permitted to attend, although it was filmed and broadcast live.

Future high-profile races are expected to take place over the coming weeks in Helsinki, Lahti, and Kuopio, with similar restrictions likely to be in place.

You can scroll through the gallery to see more of last night's event.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva