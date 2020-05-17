17 STUDENTS AND FOUR TEACHERS at a school in Porvoo have entered quarantine after it emerged that a fellow student they had been in close contact with has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Linnajoki School in central Porvoo teaches grades 7-9, with a student body of around 550 young people. The incident comes only a couple of days after the Finnish government reopened public schools across the country.

The student who tested positive is apparently well, and their condition is being monitored at home. Staff at the school have said that the entire building will be undergoing extensive deep cleaning over the course of the weekend so that it will be safer to return to on Monday. All of the staff, students, and relatives that could possibly be affected have been informed.

Porvoo currently has a relatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 53 infections recorded in the city out of a population of 50,000. 30 of those people are confirmed to have since recovered.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit : Lehtikuva