AS SCHOOLCHILDREN UP AND DOWN the country return to class for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it is clear that there will be no quick return to normal.

Many teachers have decided to hold lessons outside, whilst social distancing and regular hand washing are now essential components of the learning day.

You can scroll through the pictures below to see how Finland is going back to school in the shadow of a pandemic.

An instructor shows students how to measure whether they are at a safe distance from other pupils.

Pupils at Kirsti Primary School are taken to a nearby park for their lessons.

Students enter Kirsti Primary School in Espoo on the first day of opening.

A student at Lauttasaari School washes her hands before the beginning of class.

Students receive a lesson outside.

Two students at Leivola School great each other with a foot handshake.

Students at Jokiniemi School measure the distance between each other in the playground.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva