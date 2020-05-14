HELSINKI'S ANNUAL FLOW FESTIVAL HAS BEEN CANCELLED, with organisers postponing the event until 2021, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The high-profile music and arts event is one of several to be cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

In an announcement on Facebook, the festival organisers have said that, despite signs that the situation is improving, "it will not be safe to host an event the size of Flow Festival in just a few months". Those that have already purchased tickets are entitled to use them for next year's Flow, which is now scheduled to take place on 13-15 August 2021.

The event, which is typically held at Helsinki's Suvilahti Complex, arguably has the highest international profile of any Finnish music festivals. Guests scheduled to perform this year included Stormzy, FKA Twigs, Bon Iver, and The Strokes.

Speaking to YLE, the Director of Flow, Tuomas Kallio, said that the losses incurred by the cancellation will likely amount to around half a million euros.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva