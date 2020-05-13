AS PUBLIC SCHOOLS ACROSS FINLAND PREPARE TO REOPEN tomorrow after almost two months of forced closure following the COVID-19 outbreak, it is clear that staff and students will not be returning to business as usual.

Schools are continuing to follow social distances guidelines and doing what they can to attempt to reduce the risk presented by the coronavirus. Scrolls through the pictures below to see how one local school, Vantaa's Jokiniemi koulu, is attempting to prepare for the return of students tomorrow.

A teacher unpacks a newly-arrived shipment of hand sanitizer.

Chairs have been removed from the school's canteen to facilitate social distancing.

Safety 'gaps' are marked on the floor of the canteen to instruct students how far apart they should be standing from one another.

Internal doors have been held open to reduce the touching of door handles, something that has been identified as a major vector for the virus.

Social distancing markers are placed in chalk at the entrance to the school.

Sparse seating in the school canteen.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image: Lehtikuva