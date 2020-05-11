THE MALTESE AMBASSADOR TO FINLAND has resigned from his post due to mounting outrage over his recent Facebook posts, in which he compared the German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler.

Michael Zammit Tabona, who was appointed as Ambassador to Finland in 2014, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post on Friday evening that "75 years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler's dream to control Europe".

Maltese politicians and media pundits from all sides of the political spectrum, including his own party, roundly condemned Tabona's actions, describing them as "undignified", "repugnant", and "unbecoming of an ambassador".

Malta's Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has said that Tabona will be apologising for his "insensitive" comments and that all diplomats would be reminded of the rules governing social media use.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image: Lehtikuva