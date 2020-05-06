THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT HAS OUTLINED details of a €120 million support package for restaurants and food service workers who have lost income as a result of disruption stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference earlier this evening, Finland's Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen outlined the funds that would be made available to workers and businesses in Finland's restaurant industry, which has seen revenues decline sharply in recent weeks alongside thousands of venue closures.

The first part of the package concerns employees. Restaurants will soon be able to apply for €1000 per employee to cover the lost wages of each worker. Certain conditions will be attached to this support, although it is not yet clear what these are. Support can be granted to companies with a maximum of 800 employees.

In addition, restaurant businesses will be able to apply for funding to offset a maximum of 15% of revenue losses. Compensation will be capped at a maximum of €500,000 per restaurant.

Haatainen said that payments would begin "soon", but did not mention an exact date.

MaRa, a group representing the interests of Finland's hospitality industry, has already said that the support outlined is "not enough" and warned that thousands of businesses will likely go bankrupt as a result.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva