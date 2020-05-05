THE FINNISH SHIPPING COMPANY VIKING LINE has announced that it will be resuming passenger services on two of its most popular journeys as soon as travel restrictions are formally lifted on 14 May.

In a press release earlier today, Viking Line said that they would be allowing all journeys defined as "necessary" by the Finnish government, which is likely to include travel for business and commuting purposes. The press release also said that Viking Line hopes to return to normal conditions, including tourist travel, in time for the summer high season.

The CEO of Viking Line Jan Hanses said that "we are pleased that travel restrictions are being gradually lifted. We will work closely with the responsible authorities to ensure our ships can travel safely". He also stated that, as a result of international travel restrictions, Viking Line "expects the popularity of local tourism to grow".

It is also believed that the shipping company Tallink will be following suit.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva