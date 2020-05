THE JAPANESE CHERRY BLOSSOM TREES in Helsinki's Roihuvuori neighbourhood have begun to bloom, offering a colourful vista that is rarely seen in other parts of Finland.

The cherry blossoms were planted in the area during the 1990s, when the construction of a Japanese garden was decided upon as a way to provide employment during the height of the recession that was ongoing at the time.

You can see more photos of the trees in bloom by scrolling through the gallery.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva