Member of the Retuperä VPK orchestra perform at Aalto University (Image: Lehtikuva)

ANNUAL VAPPU CELEBRATIONS ARE NOW UNDERWAY across the Finnish capital, with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic having already had a clear impact on the annual holiday, as city officials urge the public to stay at home throughout the coming days. You can see some select photos of May Day-eve celebrations in Helsinki by scrolling down. 

A small group of students gather at Aalto University's main campus in Otaniemi. 

 

People gather at a park in Espoo to pick up beers from a mobile brewery that has opened for the occasion. 

 

An employee at Helsinki's Cafe Brahe prepares vappumunkit for takeaway orders. 

 

A reveler sits on their porch with a takeaway vappu brunch from a nearby cafe. 

 

Members of the Retuperä VPK orchestra perform for a Livestream whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines. 

 

Police monitor the area around Helsinki's Esplanadi, where large crowds typically gather for May Day celebrations. 

 

 

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

