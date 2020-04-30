ANNUAL VAPPU CELEBRATIONS ARE NOW UNDERWAY across the Finnish capital, with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic having already had a clear impact on the annual holiday, as city officials urge the public to stay at home throughout the coming days. You can see some select photos of May Day-eve celebrations in Helsinki by scrolling down.

A small group of students gather at Aalto University's main campus in Otaniemi.

People gather at a park in Espoo to pick up beers from a mobile brewery that has opened for the occasion.

An employee at Helsinki's Cafe Brahe prepares vappumunkit for takeaway orders.

A reveler sits on their porch with a takeaway vappu brunch from a nearby cafe.

Members of the Retuperä VPK orchestra perform for a Livestream whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Police monitor the area around Helsinki's Esplanadi, where large crowds typically gather for May Day celebrations.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva