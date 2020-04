THE WILHELMIINA NURSING HOME FOR ELDERLY RESIDENTS in Helsinki has come up with a novel solution to allow its residents to meet with their loved ones, by constructing a makeshift isolation meeting area inside a construction container unit on the grounds of the home.

In the meeting room, residents and visitors are separated by a glass pane, with a microphone installed on either side. Physical contact is not permitted.

According to MTV, the facility will first be put to use on May Day, when the first bookings have been made. The idea was apparently inspired by a nursing home in The Netherlands which has recently launched a similar initiative.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva