VETERAN'S DAY COMMEMORATIONS TOOK PLACE across the country today, albeit under vastly different circumstances, owing to social distancing restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Helsinki's Hietaniemi Cemetary, General Timo Kivinen, commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, laid a wreath at the tomb of former President and WW2 commander-in-chief Marshal Mannerheim, with no crowds present at the usually high-profile event.

Meanwhile, a number of virtual commemorations of the end of the Second World War have taken place over the course of today. President Sauli Niinistö's traditional message to the public was broadcast over social media, whilst a virtual performance of the Finlandia by the national choir was broadcast from the Finnish government's YouTube channel.

Veteran's Day is typically one of the most important flag days in the Finnish calendar, one which typically involves high-profile gatherings, speeches, and performances from politicians, veterans, and celebrities.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva