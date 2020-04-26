HELSINKI FINLAND

A shot of the new mural in Helsinki's Vallila neighbourhood (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
AN EYE-CATCHING NEW MURAL dedicated to Finland's healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis has been unveiled in Helsinki's Vallila neighbourhood. 

The mural, which depicts a medical worker dressed in a superhero outfit, popped up outside of an industrial building on Teollisuuskatu on Friday. Similar murals have appeared in cities such as London, Amsterdam, New York, Berlin, Manila, and Madrid in recent weeks, as members of the public continue to find ways to express their support for healthcare workers during the ongoing pandemic. 

 

 

Image: Lehtikuva

