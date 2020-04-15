IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot of Argentinian Flamenco dancers in Lebanon, stranded due to the COVID-19 virus. We also have self-isolation birthday treats in Brussels, a wary street performer in Leipzig, and a wild elephant in Colombo.

An elderly woman in Brussels opens her door to a birthday cake delivered by a relative, who cannot enter her home due to social distancing measures necessitated by the COVID-19 virus.

A clown performs outside of a children's hospital in Leipzig, Germany for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak reached the country. The German government is set to ease lockdown restrictions this week after the apparent success of its approach to the outbreak.

A man bathes a wild elephant in Colombo, Sri Lanka earlier this morning.

Argentinian dancer Maria Belen Ciaschi, stranded in Lebanon due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, dances flamenco to music played by Uruguayan singer Walter Javier Maulelo while both wearing a mask on a seafront boardwalk in the northern coastal city of Batroun.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva