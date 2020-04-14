THE FINNISH METEOROLOGICAL INSTITUTE (FMI) has reported that parts of Northern and Central Finland have received record amounts of snowfall in recent days, with the greatest amounts of snowfall being recorded at Paljakka and Sodankylä in Lapland.

At Sodankylä, the record was broken today when the weather station recorded 125 centimetres of snow in the region. Although March across much of Finland was considerably milder than usual, Northern Finland has received greater amounts of snowfall, as has certain parts of Central Finland. Southern Finland, meanwhile, has experienced one of the mildest winters in recent memory.

Experts at the FMI have emphasized that record snowfall levels are not incompatible with prevailing findings on climate change and that the overall temperature trends for northern Finland have been rising considerably over the past few years.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva