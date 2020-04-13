HELSINKI FINLAND

Firefighters tackle the blaze near a highway in Masku (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief

A LARGE FIRE HAS ENGULFED A 1000-SQUARE FOOT agricultural building in Masku, Southwest Finland. An estimated 7000 chickens being housed in the building have likely been incinerated, as authorities continue to fight the blaze.

No human injuries were reported at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which is not yet known. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

