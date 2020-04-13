No human injuries were reported at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which is not yet known.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva
A LARGE FIRE HAS ENGULFED A 1000-SQUARE FOOT agricultural building in Masku, Southwest Finland. An estimated 7000 chickens being housed in the building have likely been incinerated, as authorities continue to fight the blaze.
