AS ONCE-BUSY CITYSCAPES AROUND THE WORLD empty out as a result of attempts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, shots of some of Europe's most iconic landmarks looking eerily quiet have become ubiquitous. The Finnish capital has been similarly affected, as this series of photos demonstrate.

A shot of the famous fountain at the end of Helsinki's Esplanade on Good Friday 2019, compared to the same day this year.

A shot of Pasila's newly-opened Tripla Mall a few weeks ago, compared with last weekend.

Tourists gather outside of Helsinki's Temppeliaukio Church before the outbreak, compared to the scene outside the church a few days ago.

Crowds gather on a Saturday afternoon outside Kiasma a few weeks ago, compared to the empty scene last week.

Tourists at Helsinki's Sibelius Monument before the outbreak of Covid-19, compared to now.

Commuters at Hakaniemi Metro Station last year, compared to the other day.

Shoppers browse the stalls at Hakaniemi Market Hall in 2018, compared to last week.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Hanna Matikainen, Onni Ojala, Ritva Siltalahti, Heikki Saukkomaa, Mesut Turan, Lehtikuva