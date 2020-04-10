AN ENTERPRISING HELSINKI BAKERY responded to a dramatic decline in orders this week by serving up something that is apparently in great demand; toilet paper. The staff at Ronttosrouva Bakery in Malmi began creating novelty cakes that look exactly like toilet roll, in a cheeky nod to the widespread panic buying of the product in recent weeks.

Due to event cancellations and social distancing rules put in place to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Finland, the bakery, much like many other small, events-oriented businesses, saw their order rolls collapse overnight. As a response, the owners of the bakery told Reuters that they quickly decided to use oat batter, passion fruit mousse, and white chocolate fondant to create a product that they hoped would grab the attention of new customers.

The gambit quickly paid off, with their first round of cakes selling almost immediately. Bakery owner Saara Lampinen also told Reuters that she had gone from thinking the bakery would go under to having to hire new staff to keep help meet demand for the cakes.

You can see more photos of the tasty toilet rolls by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva