the Espoo Parish Pastor prepares to give her sermon to an empty church (Image: Lehtikuva)

ESPOO CATHEDRAL HELD ITS ANNUAL MAUNDY THURSDAY service to an empty church today, instead choosing to broadcast the service via a live-stream to users in their homes. Social distancing measures necessitated by the spread of the COVID-19 virus has meant that churches are no longer accepting flocks. 

Espoo Parish Priest Marja Malvaranta conducted the service today, with the help of a cameraman. The service was broadcast via Espoo Cathedral's official Facebook page. 

According to the most recent emergency measures put in place by the government, all ecclesiastical ordinances are required to make special arrangements to conduct service in a manner that is conducive to social distancing. A maximum of ten people can be physically present at church services, providing they are able to keep their distance from each other. 

