A LARGE BLAZE RIPPED THROUGH an old building in the historic centre of Porvoo that had previously housed a music college. Authorities had received calls about a blaze on Porvoo's Raatihuoneenkatu, near Brunberg's old sweet factory, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

There have been no reports of injuries stemming from the fire, which has now been brought under control. The exact cause of the fire is currently undetermined, although authorities are looking into it.

You can see more photos from the blaze by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva